Aug 12 (Reuters) -

MEDIA GLOBAL LINKS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 263 mln 379 mln 783 mln 3.00 (-30.6 pct) (+101.0 pct) Operating loss 222 mln loss 167 mln loss 385 mln prft 120 mln Recurring loss 226 mln loss 189 mln loss 395 mln prft 105 mln Net loss 226 mln loss 190 mln loss 395 mln prft 100 mln EPS loss Y4,385.04 loss Y3,677.63 loss Y7,634.17 prft Y1,932.70

NOTE - Media Global Links Co Ltd develops and sells communications and broadcasting equipment.

