Aug 12 (Reuters) -

DREAM INCUBATOR INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.31 427 mln

(+205.7 pct) (+3.7 pct) Operating 120 mln 36 mln

(+233.1 pct) Recurring

114 mln 28 mln

(+295.2 pct) Net prft 76 mln loss 218 mln EPS prft Y794.51 loss Y58.34 Div nil nil

NOTE - Dream Incubator Inc finances small startups and provides management consulting services to large firms.

