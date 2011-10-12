Oct 12 (Reuters) -
FAST RETAILING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 820.35 814.81 965.00
538.00 (+0.7 pct) (+18.9 pct)
(+17.6%) (+17.6%)
Operating 116.37 132.38 135.50
86.00 (-12.1 pct) (+21.9 pct)
(+16.4%) (+4.8%)
Recurring 107.09 123.76 127.50
82.00 (-13.5 pct) (+22.2 pct)
(+19.1%) (+5.6%)
Net 54.35 61.68 71.00
46.50 (-11.9 pct) (+23.9 pct)
(+30.6%) (+11.6%)
EPS Y533.93 Y605.99 Y697.34
Y456.71
Diluted EPS Y533.66
Annual div Y180.00
Y230.00 Y230.00 -Q2 div
Y95.00 Y115.00 Y115.00 -Q4 div
Y85.00 Y115.00 Y115.00
NOTE - Fast Retailing Co Ltd operates Uniqlo-brand
casual-wear shops.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
