Aug 12 (Reuters) -

FUSHIKI KAIRIKU UNSO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.91 7.00 7.60

3.80 (+13.0 pct) (-14.9 pct)

(-3.9%) (-2.8%) Operating 322 mln 80 mln

(+300.8 pct) (-68.8 pct)

Recurring 273 mln 126 mln 100 mln 48 mln

(+115.9 pct) (-33.8 pct) (-63.4%)

(-72.7%) Net 86 mln 49 mln 50 mln

20 mln

(+76.9 pct) (-57.5 pct) (-41.9%)

(-63.6%) EPS Y6.68 Y3.77 Y3.85

Y1.54 Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

Y3.00 -Q4 div Y3.00 Y3.00 Y3.00

NOTE - Fushiki Kairiku Unso Co Ltd is a port transport company.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

