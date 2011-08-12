Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FUSHIKI KAIRIKU UNSO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.91 7.00 7.60
3.80 (+13.0 pct) (-14.9 pct)
(-3.9%) (-2.8%)
Operating 322 mln 80 mln
(+300.8 pct) (-68.8 pct)
Recurring 273 mln
126 mln 100 mln 48 mln
(+115.9 pct) (-33.8 pct) (-63.4%)
(-72.7%)
Net 86 mln 49 mln 50 mln
20 mln
(+76.9 pct) (-57.5 pct) (-41.9%)
(-63.6%)
EPS Y6.68 Y3.77 Y3.85
Y1.54
Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00
Y3.00 -Q4 div Y3.00
Y3.00 Y3.00
NOTE - Fushiki Kairiku Unso Co Ltd is a port transport
company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9361.TK1.