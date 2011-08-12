Aug 12 (Reuters) -

Y. A. C. CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.98 1.11 6.50 19.00 (+167.8 pct) (-46.8 pct) Operating loss 259 mln loss 152 mln prft 70 mln prft 1.65 Recurring loss 274 mln loss 124 mln prft 50 mln prft 1.60 Net loss 87 mln loss 59 mln prft 150 mln prft 900 mln EPS loss Y9.42 loss Y6.38 prft Y16.13 prft Y96.80

NOTE - Y. A. C. Co Ltd is a machinery maker.

