Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
KANEZAKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.97 2.03 4.00 (-2.9 pct) (-2.0 pct) (-3.5%) Operating 357 mln 38 mln 550 mln
(+835.7 pct) (-53.9 pct) (+253.6%) Recurring 335 mln 16 mln 500 mln (+1906.2 pct) (-76.3 pct) (+332.6%) Net
157 mln 49 mln 300 mln
(+220.3 pct) (-23.4 pct) (+207.0%)
EPS Y37.31 Y11.09
Y71.20 Annual div
Y5.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y5.00
NOTE - Kanezaki Co Ltd manufactures fish paste.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.