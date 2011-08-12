Aug 12 (Reuters) -

CERESPO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.31 1.56 3.15 7.20 (-16.1 pct) (+1.4 pct) Operating loss 140 mln loss 187 mln loss 230 mln loss 30 mln Recurring loss 102 mln loss 182 mln loss 190 mln prft 20 mln Net loss 20 mln loss 133 mln loss 84 mln prft 25 mln EPS loss Y3.69 loss Y24.32 loss Y15.31

prft Y4.56

NOTE - Cerespo Co Ltd conducts ceremony for sanctifying ground.

