Aug 12 (Reuters) -
CERESPO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.31
1.56 3.15 7.20
(-16.1 pct) (+1.4 pct)
Operating loss 140 mln loss 187 mln loss 230 mln
loss 30 mln
Recurring loss 102 mln loss 182 mln loss 190 mln
prft 20 mln
Net loss 20 mln loss 133 mln loss 84 mln
prft 25 mln
EPS loss Y3.69 loss Y24.32 loss Y15.31
prft Y4.56
NOTE - Cerespo Co Ltd conducts ceremony for sanctifying
ground.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9625.TK1.