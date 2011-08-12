Aug 12 (Reuters) -
PLACO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 394 mln
343 mln 1.25 2.60
(+14.9 pct) (-9.1 pct)
Operating prft 2 mln loss 24 mln prft 36 mln
prft 117 mln
Recurring loss 2 mln loss 31 mln prft 21 mln
prft 87 mln
Net loss 9 mln loss 32 mln prft 16 mln
prft 77 mln
EPS loss Y0.36 loss Y1.20 prft Y0.60
prft Y2.84
NOTE - Placo Co Ltd is a specialist maker of plastic
processing equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6347.TK1.