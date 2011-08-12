Aug 12 (Reuters) -

PLACO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 394 mln 343 mln 1.25 2.60 (+14.9 pct) (-9.1 pct) Operating prft 2 mln loss 24 mln prft 36 mln prft 117 mln Recurring loss 2 mln loss 31 mln prft 21 mln prft 87 mln Net loss 9 mln loss 32 mln prft 16 mln prft 77 mln EPS loss Y0.36 loss Y1.20 prft Y0.60

prft Y2.84

NOTE - Placo Co Ltd is a specialist maker of plastic processing equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

