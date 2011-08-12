BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SOSEI GROUP CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 238 mln 689 mln 395 mln 1.78 (-65.3 pct) (-6.1 pct) Operating loss 526 mln prft 60 mln loss 1.21 loss 1.47 (+768.2 pct)
Recurring loss 530 mln prft 8 mln loss 1.21 loss 1.47
(-97.1 pct) Net
loss 531 mln prft 10 mln loss 1.21 loss 1.47 (-96.2 pct)
EPS loss Y4,492.95 prft Y88.88 loss Y10,224.94 loss Y12,422.04 EPS Y88.64
NOTE - Sosei Group Corp is a drug maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4565.TK1.
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision