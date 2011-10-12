Oct 12 (Reuters) -

DAITO PHARAMACEUTICAL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.41 5.73 13.50 27.00 (+11.8 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating 525 mln 319 mln 1.20

2.10 (+64.5 pct) (-22.5 pct)

Recurring 530 mln 314 mln 1.15 2.00 (+68.7 pct) (-18.6 pct) Net

304 mln 164 mln 650 mln 1.10 (+84.6 pct) (-19.8 pct)

EPS Y33.96 Y18.40 Y72.57 Y122.81

NOTE - Daito Pharamaceutical Co Ltd is the full company name.

