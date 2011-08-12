Aug 12 (Reuters) -

GOODMAN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 14.09 14.66 (-3.9 pct) (-15.2 pct) Operating 1.18 904 mln

(+30.3 pct) (-30.4 pct) Recurring 661 mln 150 mln

(+340.3 pct) (-74.2 pct) Net 324 mln 526 mln

(-38.4 pct) EPS

Y8.58 Y34.53 EPS Y33.30 Annual div Y10.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y13.00

NOTE - Goodman Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in disposable medical equipment.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7535.TK1.