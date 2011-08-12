BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
GOODMAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 14.09 14.66 (-3.9 pct) (-15.2 pct) Operating 1.18 904 mln
(+30.3 pct) (-30.4 pct) Recurring 661 mln 150 mln
(+340.3 pct) (-74.2 pct) Net 324 mln 526 mln
(-38.4 pct) EPS
Y8.58 Y34.53 EPS Y33.30 Annual div Y10.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div Y10.00 Y13.00
NOTE - Goodman Co Ltd is a trading company dealing in disposable medical equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7535.TK1.
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision