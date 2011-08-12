BRIEF-Park Systems to pay annual dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
LASERTEC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
11.84 8.63
(+37.2 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 1.93 570 mln
(+238.0 pct) Recurring 1.90 517 mln
(+266.2 pct) Net
1.28 251 mln
(+410.1 pct) EPS
Y114.03 Y22.35 Diluted EPS Y108.24 Y17.52 Annual div Y41.00 Y15.00 Y43.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y41.00 Y15.00 Y43.00
NOTE - Lasertec Corp is a manufacturer of photomask, defect detectors.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6920.TK1.
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.