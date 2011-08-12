Aug 12 (Reuters) -

LASERTEC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

11.84 8.63

(+37.2 pct) (-3.4 pct) Operating 1.93 570 mln

(+238.0 pct) Recurring 1.90 517 mln

(+266.2 pct) Net

1.28 251 mln

(+410.1 pct) EPS

Y114.03 Y22.35 Diluted EPS Y108.24 Y17.52 Annual div Y41.00 Y15.00 Y43.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y41.00 Y15.00 Y43.00

NOTE - Lasertec Corp is a manufacturer of photomask, defect detectors.

