Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
KANEZAKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.00 3.80 Operating 550 mln 550 mln Recurring 500 mln 500 mln Net 300 mln 300 mln
NOTE - Kanezaki Co Ltd manufactures fish paste. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2912.TK1.
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.