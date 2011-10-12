UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
DAIYOSHI TRUST CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.07 2.60 3.84
1.43 (+18.2 pct) (-28.0 pct)
(+24.9%) (+2.7%) Operating 463 mln 342 mln 597 mln
173 mln
(+35.1 pct) (-13.2 pct) (+28.9%)
(-13.2%) Recurring 357 mln 244 mln 490 mln
118 mln
(+46.1 pct) (-19.0 pct) (+37.4%)
(-21.0%) Net 190 mln 134 mln 282 mln
65 mln
(+41.2 pct) (+45.4 pct) (+48.0%)
(-19.7%) EPS Y22,276.62 Y15,727.34 Y33,018.73
Y7,726.02 Annual div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00 Y6,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00 Y6,000.00
NOTE - Daiyoshi Trust Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3243.TK1.
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.