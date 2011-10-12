Oct 12 (Reuters) -

DAIYOSHI TRUST CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.07 2.60 3.84

1.43 (+18.2 pct) (-28.0 pct)

(+24.9%) (+2.7%) Operating 463 mln 342 mln 597 mln

173 mln

(+35.1 pct) (-13.2 pct) (+28.9%)

(-13.2%) Recurring 357 mln 244 mln 490 mln

118 mln

(+46.1 pct) (-19.0 pct) (+37.4%)

(-21.0%) Net 190 mln 134 mln 282 mln

65 mln

(+41.2 pct) (+45.4 pct) (+48.0%)

(-19.7%) EPS Y22,276.62 Y15,727.34 Y33,018.73

Y7,726.02 Annual div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00 Y6,000.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00 Y6,000.00

NOTE - Daiyoshi Trust Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3243.TK1.