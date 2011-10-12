Oct 12 (Reuters) -

TRANSACTION CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 8.35 7.48 9.06

4.21 (+11.6 pct) (+5.8 pct)

(+8.5%) (+10.0%) Operating 502 mln 391 mln 675 mln

186 mln

(+28.3 pct) (+55.4 pct) (+34.3%)

(+44.0%) Recurring 464 mln 308 mln 654 mln

188 mln

(+50.6 pct) (+41.1%)

(+108.6%) Net 301 mln 188 mln 383 mln

104 mln

(+60.0 pct) (+177.6 pct) (+27.1%)

(+47.8%) EPS Y196.27 Y145.41 Y122.35

Y33.31 Diluted EPS Y193.48

Annual div Y30.00 Y16.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y30.00 Y16.00 Y18.00

NOTE - Transaction Co Ltd is the full company name.

