BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
MEDIUS HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 120.40 58.60 125.50
60.66 (+105.5 pct)
(+4.2%) (+4.9%) Operating 440 mln 644 mln 750 mln
181 mln
(-31.7 pct) (+70.5%)
(-22.1%) Recurring 747 mln 780 mln 985 mln
295 mln
(-4.3 pct) (+31.8%)
(-13.8%) Net 245 mln 456 mln 435 mln
95 mln
(-46.3 pct) (+77.3%)
(+81.0%) EPS Y249.32 Y516.50 Y149.12
Y32.57 Annual div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y37.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y37.00
NOTE - Medius Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3154.TK1.
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision