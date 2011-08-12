Aug 12 (Reuters) -

MEDIUS HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 120.40 58.60 125.50

60.66 (+105.5 pct)

(+4.2%) (+4.9%) Operating 440 mln 644 mln 750 mln

181 mln

(-31.7 pct) (+70.5%)

(-22.1%) Recurring 747 mln 780 mln 985 mln

295 mln

(-4.3 pct) (+31.8%)

(-13.8%) Net 245 mln 456 mln 435 mln

95 mln

(-46.3 pct) (+77.3%)

(+81.0%) EPS Y249.32 Y516.50 Y149.12

Y32.57 Annual div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y37.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y100.00 Y100.00 Y37.00

NOTE - Medius Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

