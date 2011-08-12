Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FURUYA METAL CO.,LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 40.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Furuya Metal Co.,Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7826.TK1.