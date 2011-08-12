Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TAKAMIZAWA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 18.91 17.45 19.10
10.00 (+8.4 pct) (+4.0 pct)
(+1.0%) (+7.1%)
Operating 301 mln 367 mln 270 mln
180 mln
(-18.1 pct) (+25.8 pct) (-10.3%)
(+5.4%)
Recurring 239 mln 313 mln 210 mln
130 mln
(-23.7 pct) (+59.3 pct) (-12.2%)
(+13.2%)
Net 268 mln 242 mln 200 mln
130 mln
(+10.7 pct) (+37.8 pct) (-25.6%)
(+42.0%)
EPS Y31.17 Y27.99 Y23.19
Y15.08
Annual div Y4.50 Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y4.50 Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Takamizawa Co Ltd manufacturers construction
materials.
