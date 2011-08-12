Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TAKAMIZAWA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 18.91 17.45 19.10

10.00 (+8.4 pct) (+4.0 pct)

(+1.0%) (+7.1%) Operating 301 mln 367 mln 270 mln

180 mln

(-18.1 pct) (+25.8 pct) (-10.3%)

(+5.4%) Recurring 239 mln 313 mln 210 mln

130 mln

(-23.7 pct) (+59.3 pct) (-12.2%)

(+13.2%) Net 268 mln 242 mln 200 mln

130 mln

(+10.7 pct) (+37.8 pct) (-25.6%)

(+42.0%) EPS Y31.17 Y27.99 Y23.19

Y15.08 Annual div Y4.50 Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y4.50 Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Takamizawa Co Ltd manufacturers construction materials.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

