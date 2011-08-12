Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 30 mln 44 mln Operating loss 102 mln loss 71 mln Recurring loss 85 mln loss 76 mln Net loss 127 mln loss 100 mln

NOTE - TL Holdings Corporation provides Linux-based computer solutions. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3777.TK1.