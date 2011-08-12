BRIEF-Daea TI signs contract worth 10.87 bln won
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations