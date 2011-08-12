Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TONENGENERAL SEKIYU KK
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.31 trln
1.17 trln 2.80 trln
(+11.3 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+16.7%)
Operating 217.82 13.63 240.00
(+615.8%) Recurring 218.75
14.79 242.00
(+553.9%) Net
129.99 28.59 145.00
(+354.7 pct)
(+238.2%) EPS Y230.32
Y50.64 Y256.91 Annual div
Y38.00 Y38.00
-Q2 div Y19.00 Y19.00
-Q4 div Y19.00
Y19.00
NOTE - TonenGeneral Sekiyu kk is an oil refiner and
distributor.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5012.TK1.