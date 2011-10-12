Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
COSMOS PHARMACEUTICAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 68.53 59.45 128.95 263.50 (+15.3 pct) (+15.3 pct) Operating 3.90 2.92 4.92
10.10 (+33.5 pct) (+28.5 pct)
Recurring 4.12 3.15 5.40 11.10 (+30.7 pct) (+27.2 pct) Net
2.24 1.46 2.85 5.89 (+53.3 pct) (+8.1 pct)
EPS Y113.38 Y73.98 Y143.94 Y297.48
NOTE - Cosmos Pharmaceutical Corp. is a drug store operator.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3349.TK1.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.