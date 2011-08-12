Aug 12 (Reuters) -

GANTAN BEAUTY INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.24 1.35 3.68 9.30 (-7.9 pct) (+38.5 pct) Operating loss 181 mln loss 166 mln loss 100 mln prft 290 mln Recurring loss 195 mln loss 182 mln loss 140 mln prft 200 mln Net loss 202 mln loss 186 mln loss 165 mln prft 160 mln EPS loss Y26.39 loss Y24.26 loss Y21.48 prft Y20.83

NOTE - Gantan Beauty Industry Co Ltd produces metal roofing materials.

