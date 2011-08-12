Aug 12 (Reuters) -
GANTAN BEAUTY INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.24
1.35 3.68 9.30
(-7.9 pct) (+38.5 pct)
Operating loss 181 mln loss 166 mln loss 100 mln
prft 290 mln
Recurring loss 195 mln loss 182 mln loss 140 mln
prft 200 mln
Net loss 202 mln loss 186 mln loss 165 mln
prft 160 mln
EPS loss Y26.39 loss Y24.26 loss Y21.48
prft Y20.83
NOTE - Gantan Beauty Industry Co Ltd produces metal roofing
materials.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5935.TK1.