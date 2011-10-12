Oct 12 (Reuters) -
DIGITAL MEDIA PROFESSIONALS INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 550 mln 453 mln Operating 190 mln 88 mln Recurring 170 mln 65 mln Net 170 mln 64 mln
NOTE - Digital Media Professionals Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3652.TK1.
