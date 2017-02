MSG TERMINATED Aug 12 (Reuters) -

JALCO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30 1.68 Operating loss 200 mln prft 39 mln Recurring loss 170 mln prft 9 mln Net loss 167 mln prft 14 mln

NOTE - Jalco Co Ltd is a leading producer of antenna terminals for TVs and VCRs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Ke