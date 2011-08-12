Aug 12 (Reuters) -

NISHIKAWA KEISOKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 21.96 21.96 23.50

11.00 (0.0 pct) (-5.6 pct)

(+7.0%) (+17.5%) Operating 711 mln 678 mln 740 mln

200 mln

(+4.8 pct) (+8.6 pct) (+4.0%)

(+12.2%) Recurring 723 mln 697 mln 750 mln

200 mln

(+3.7 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+3.7%)

(+8.2%) Net prft 333 mln loss 91 mln prft 420 mln prft 110 mln

(+25.9%)

(+107.9%) EPS prft Y97.44 loss Y26.81 prft Y122.66 prft Y32.13 Shares 3 mln 3 mln

Annual div Y27.00 Y25.00

Y27.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y27.00 Y25.00 Y27.00

NOTE - Nishikawa Keisoku Co Ltd is a wholesaler of measuring equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

