Aug 12 (Reuters) -
NISHIKAWA KEISOKU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 21.96 21.96 23.50
11.00 (0.0 pct) (-5.6 pct)
(+7.0%) (+17.5%)
Operating 711 mln 678 mln 740 mln
200 mln
(+4.8 pct) (+8.6 pct) (+4.0%)
(+12.2%)
Recurring 723 mln 697 mln 750 mln
200 mln
(+3.7 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+3.7%)
(+8.2%)
Net prft 333 mln loss 91 mln prft 420 mln
prft 110 mln
(+25.9%)
(+107.9%)
EPS prft Y97.44 loss Y26.81 prft Y122.66
prft Y32.13
Shares 3 mln 3 mln
Annual div Y27.00 Y25.00
Y27.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y27.00 Y25.00 Y27.00
NOTE - Nishikawa Keisoku Co Ltd is a wholesaler of
measuring equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
