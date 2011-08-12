Aug 12 (Reuters) -

FUHRMEISTER ELECTRONICS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

59.03 76.73 80.00

(-23.1 pct) Operating loss 345 mln prft 535 mln loss 510 mln Recurring loss 376 mln prft 641 mln loss 580 mln Net loss 256 mln prft 348 mln loss 320 mln EPS loss Y101.36 prft Y163.58 loss Y126.53

NOTE - Fuhrmeister Electronics Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

