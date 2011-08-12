Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FUHRMEISTER ELECTRONICS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
59.03 76.73 80.00
(-23.1 pct)
Operating loss 345 mln prft 535 mln loss 510 mln
Recurring loss 376 mln prft 641 mln loss 580 mln
Net loss 256 mln prft 348 mln loss 320 mln
EPS loss Y101.36 prft Y163.58 loss Y126.53
NOTE - Fuhrmeister Electronics Co Ltd is the full company
name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
