FRENTE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.45 1.54 1.38

870 mln

(-5.5 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-5.1%)

(-3.2%) Operating 294 mln 360 mln 230 mln

270 mln

(-18.3 pct) (+111.0 pct) (-22.0%)

(-4.6%) Recurring 389 mln 427 mln 330 mln

320 mln

(-8.8 pct) (+76.2 pct) (-15.3%)

(-3.4%) Net 341 mln 98 mln 360 mln

320 mln

(+247.5 pct) (-45.5 pct) (+5.4%)

(-3.4%) EPS Y90.14 Y25.94 Y95.04

Y84.48 Annual div Y52.50 Y57.50 Y52.50

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y52.50 Y57.50 Y52.50

NOTE - Frente Co Ltd manufactures snacks, food.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

