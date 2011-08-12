Aug 12 (Reuters) -
FRENTE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.45 1.54 1.38
870 mln
(-5.5 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-5.1%)
(-3.2%)
Operating 294 mln 360 mln 230 mln
270 mln
(-18.3 pct) (+111.0 pct) (-22.0%)
(-4.6%)
Recurring 389 mln 427 mln 330 mln
320 mln
(-8.8 pct) (+76.2 pct) (-15.3%)
(-3.4%)
Net 341 mln 98 mln 360 mln
320 mln
(+247.5 pct) (-45.5 pct) (+5.4%)
(-3.4%)
EPS Y90.14 Y25.94 Y95.04
Y84.48
Annual div Y52.50 Y57.50 Y52.50
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y52.50
Y57.50 Y52.50
NOTE - Frente Co Ltd manufactures snacks, food.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2226.TK1.