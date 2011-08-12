Aug 12 (Reuters) -

TL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 88 mln 88 mln Operating loss 146 mln loss 124 mln Recurring loss 134 mln loss 134 mln Net loss 176 mln loss 158 mln

NOTE - TL Holdings Corporation provides Linux-based computer solutions. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3777.TK1.