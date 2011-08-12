Aug 12 (Reuters) -

JAPAN BRIDGE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.32 1.50 3.00 6.50 (-12.2 pct) (-25.1 pct) Operating loss 44 mln prft 10 mln loss 70 mln prft 200 mln Recurring loss 62 mln prft 11 mln loss 120 mln prft 110 mln Net loss 71 mln prft 5 mln loss 110 mln prft 110 mln EPS loss Y0.60 prft Y0.25 loss Y0.93

prft Y0.93 EPS Y0.20

NOTE - Japan Bridge Corp is a maker of steel structures, including bridges.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

