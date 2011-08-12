Aug 12 (Reuters) -

HARAKOSAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 580 mln 815 mln Operating loss 100 mln prft 57 mln Recurring loss 185 mln prft 2 mln Net loss 65 mln prft 1 mln

NOTE - Harakosan Co Ltd is a regional condominium developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8894.TK1.