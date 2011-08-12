Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 swings to profit
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
HARAKOSAN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 580 mln 815 mln Operating loss 100 mln prft 57 mln Recurring loss 185 mln prft 2 mln Net loss 65 mln prft 1 mln
NOTE - Harakosan Co Ltd is a regional condominium developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8894.TK1.
MUMBAI, Feb 8 India's National Stock Exchange named Vikram Limaye, CEO of IDFC Ltd, as its new chief executive and managing director, the infrastructure financier said on Wednesday.
* Says NSE board approved appointment of Vikram Limaye, managing director & CEO of IDFC Limited as the managing director & CEO of exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2lojVIO