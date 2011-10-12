UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
GIKEN SEISAKUSHO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 10.32 11.81 10.50
4.30 (-12.6 pct) (+0.6 pct)
(+1.7%) (-16.7%) Operating 825 mln 1.39 560 mln
100 mln
(-40.7 pct) (+11.2 pct) (-32.1%)
(-83.7%) Recurring 790 mln 1.23 550 mln
110 mln
(-35.9 pct) (+8.8 pct) (-30.5%)
(-83.1%) Net 495 mln 905 mln 340 mln
50 mln
(-45.2 pct) (+81.8 pct) (-31.4%)
(-88.9%) EPS Y23.36 Y42.59 Y16.03
Y2.36 Annual div Y14.00 Y14.00 Y14.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
Y6.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Giken Seisakusho Co Ltd is a major maker of hydraulic pile pressing and extracting machines.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.