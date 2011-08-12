BRIEF-Park Systems to pay annual dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
LITE-ON JAPAN LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.11 11.75 (-22.5 pct) (+42.6 pct) Operating 101 mln 300 mln
(-66.2 pct)
Recurring 104 mln 292 mln (-64.1 pct) Net
83 mln 263 mln
(-68.4 pct)
EPS Y6.69 Y21.16 Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Lite-On Japan Ltd sells electronic products produced by Taiwan's Lite-One group.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2703.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it will issue 15th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations
MANILA, Feb 8 The Philippine central bank said on Wednesday it will start regulating operators of virtual currencies to protect financial consumers and rein in risks like money laundering and terrorism financing.