Aug 12 (Reuters) -

ALL ABOUT INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales 649 mln 1.30 Operating loss 42 mln loss 130 mln Recurring loss 41 mln loss 128 mln Net loss 70 mln loss 180 mln EPS loss Y524.41 loss Y1,341.86

NOTE - All About Inc offers online guides for hundreds of topics from PCs to fashion..

