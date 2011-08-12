Aug 12 (Reuters) -

OTA FLORICULTURE AUCTION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.82 6.24 12.29 25.90 (-6.8 pct) (+1.6 pct) Operating 48 mln 57 mln 68 mln

275 mln

(-15.0 pct) (-19.7 pct)

Recurring 65 mln 68 mln

85 mln 299 mln

(-4.3 pct) (-20.5 pct)

Net 38 mln 40 mln

50 mln 175 mln

(-4.3 pct) (-21.7 pct)

EPS Y7.68 Y9.12

Y10.03 Y35.10

NOTE - Ota Floriculture Auction Co Ltd is a major flower wholesaler.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

