OTA FLORICULTURE AUCTION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.82
6.24 12.29 25.90
(-6.8 pct) (+1.6 pct)
Operating 48 mln 57 mln 68 mln
275 mln
(-15.0 pct) (-19.7 pct)
Recurring 65 mln 68 mln
85 mln 299 mln
(-4.3 pct) (-20.5 pct)
Net 38 mln 40 mln
50 mln 175 mln
(-4.3 pct) (-21.7 pct)
EPS Y7.68 Y9.12
Y10.03 Y35.10
NOTE - Ota Floriculture Auction Co Ltd is a major flower
wholesaler.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
