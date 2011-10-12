BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q4 gross premiums written up at NOK 392.3 mln
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
ORIENT CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 104.47 105.10 Operating loss 380 mln loss 1.20 Recurring loss 380 mln loss 1.20 Net loss 790 mln loss 1.50 NOTE - Orient Corp is a major consumer credit company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8585.TK1.
JAKARTA, Feb 10 An Indonesian affiliate of global accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) has agreed to pay a fine of $1 million after the U.S. audit regulator labelled lapses in its checks of a client's books "audit failure".
ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday that it has been served with a 306 million euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that is now being liquidated.