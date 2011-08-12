Aug 12 (Reuters) -
KYORITSU ELECTRIC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 13.24 11.55 14.50
7.00 (+14.6 pct) (-16.7 pct)
(+9.5%) (+9.2%)
Operating prft 108 mln loss 159 mln
Recurring prft 159 mln loss 48 mln
prft 250 mln prft 120 mln
(+56.9%)
(+11.4%)
Net prft 87 mln loss 147 mln prft 150 mln
prft 75 mln
(+72.4%)
(+40.6%)
EPS prft Y26.12 loss Y43.60 prft Y45.38
prft Y22.69
Annual div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y27.50
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00 Y27.50
NOTE - Kyoritsu Electric Corp is engaged in development and
designing of factory automation systems, control devices.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
