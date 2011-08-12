Aug 12 (Reuters) -

KYORITSU ELECTRIC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 13.24 11.55 14.50

7.00 (+14.6 pct) (-16.7 pct)

(+9.5%) (+9.2%) Operating prft 108 mln loss 159 mln

Recurring prft 159 mln loss 48 mln prft 250 mln prft 120 mln

(+56.9%)

(+11.4%) Net prft 87 mln loss 147 mln prft 150 mln prft 75 mln

(+72.4%)

(+40.6%) EPS prft Y26.12 loss Y43.60 prft Y45.38 prft Y22.69 Annual div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y27.50

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y25.00 Y25.00 Y27.50

NOTE - Kyoritsu Electric Corp is engaged in development and designing of factory automation systems, control devices.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

