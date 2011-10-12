Oct 12 (Reuters) -

HISAMITSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69.16 71.08 142.40 (-2.7 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+3.8%) Operating 13.21 15.77 24.00

(-16.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) (-14.9%) Recurring 15.91 17.88 30.50 (-11.0 pct) (+11.2 pct) (-8.2%) Net

7.09 12.00 17.20

(-40.9 pct) (+25.4 pct) (-17.9%) EPS Y82.63 Y138.48 Y200.50 Annual div

Y70.00 Y70.00 -Q2 div Y35.00 Y35.00

-Q4 div Y35.00

Y35.00

NOTE - Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc is a major maker of anti-inflammatory analgesic agents.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4530.TK1.