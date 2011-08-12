Aug 12 (Reuters) -
YOKOHAMA GYORUI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.56
10.78 18.80 38.90
(-11.4 pct) (-5.5 pct)
Operating loss 5 mln loss 20 mln loss 30 mln
prft 40 mln
Recurring 30 mln 19 mln 30 mln
150 mln
(+58.1 pct)
Net 32 mln 15 mln
15 mln 130 mln
(+107.7 pct)
EPS Y5.13 Y2.47
Y2.39 Y20.75
NOTE - Yokohama Gyorui Co Ltd wholesales seafood products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7443.TK1.