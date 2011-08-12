Aug 12 (Reuters) -

YOKOHAMA GYORUI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.56 10.78 18.80 38.90 (-11.4 pct) (-5.5 pct) Operating loss 5 mln loss 20 mln loss 30 mln prft 40 mln Recurring 30 mln 19 mln 30 mln

150 mln

(+58.1 pct)

Net 32 mln 15 mln

15 mln 130 mln

(+107.7 pct)

EPS Y5.13 Y2.47

Y2.39 Y20.75

NOTE - Yokohama Gyorui Co Ltd wholesales seafood products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7443.TK1.