PRECISION SYSTEM SCIENCE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 3.14 5.64 4.00

1.96 (-44.3 pct) (+48.3 pct)

(+27.3%) (+28.2%) Operating loss 432 mln prft 718 mln prft 40 mln prft 20 mln

(+178.5 pct)

Recurring loss 424 mln prft 653 mln prft 30 mln prft 15 mln

(+201.3 pct)

Net loss 366 mln prft 549 mln prft 10 mln prft 5 mln

(+647.3 pct)

EPS loss Y4,017.95 prft Y12,674.69 prft Y109.58 prft Y54.79 EPS Y12,651.95

Annual div nil Y3,000.00

nil -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div nil Y3,000.00 nil

NOTE - Precision System Science Co Ltd is a biotechnology venture engaged in the development of automatic DNA extraction equipment.

