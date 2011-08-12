Aug 12 (Reuters) -
TOSNET CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.07 5.67 8.20
(+7.0 pct) (+6.9 pct)
Operating 138 mln 75 mln 160 mln
(+82.2 pct) (+22.8 pct)
Recurring 161 mln 100 mln 200 mln
(+59.5 pct) (+44.4 pct)
Net 41 mln 13 mln 66 mln
(+212.6 pct)
EPS Y9.70 Y3.10 Y15.60
NOTE - Tosnet Corp sends staff to control traffics at
construction sites, car parks.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
