Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
Oct 12 (Reuters) -
CAWACHI LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to
Sept 15,2011
LATEST
FORECAST Sales 111.33 Operating 5.52 Recurring 5.79 Net 2.90 NOTE - Cawachi Ltd is a retailer of pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2664.TK1.
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.