Oct 12 (Reuters) -
KOHNAN SHOJI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 146.51
141.38 285.30
(+3.6 pct) (-3.5 pct) (+3.4%)
Operating 11.93 9.09 20.60
(+31.3 pct) (+13.4 pct)
(+24.0%) Recurring 10.70
7.21 17.70
(+48.3 pct) (+26.4 pct) (+34.6%) Net
6.08 3.56 10.00
(+70.8 pct) (+286.3 pct)
(+50.9%) EPS Y193.77
Y115.21 Y310.98 Shares 33
mln 31 mln Annual div
Y28.00
Y22.00
-Q2 div Y14.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y14.00
NOTE - Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd is a home centre operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7516.TK1.