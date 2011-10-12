Oct 12 (Reuters) -

KOHNAN SHOJI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012

2011/02/29

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 146.51 141.38 285.30 (+3.6 pct) (-3.5 pct) (+3.4%) Operating 11.93 9.09 20.60

(+31.3 pct) (+13.4 pct) (+24.0%) Recurring 10.70 7.21 17.70 (+48.3 pct) (+26.4 pct) (+34.6%) Net

6.08 3.56 10.00

(+70.8 pct) (+286.3 pct) (+50.9%) EPS Y193.77 Y115.21 Y310.98 Shares 33 mln 31 mln Annual div

Y28.00 Y22.00 -Q2 div Y14.00 Y11.00

-Q4 div Y11.00

Y14.00

NOTE - Kohnan Shoji Co Ltd is a home centre operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

