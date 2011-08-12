Aug 12 (Reuters) -

ASAHI INTECC CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

15.15 14.02

(+8.0 pct) (+18.3 pct) Operating 1.35 669 mln

(+101.7 pct) (+31.5 pct) Recurring 1.47 722 mln

(+103.4 pct) (+85.9 pct) Net

884 mln 95 mln

(+822.5 pct) EPS

Y55.82 Y6.05 Diluted EPS Y55.80 Y6.05 Annual div Y34.10 Y25.00 Y34.10 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y34.10 Y25.00 Y34.10

NOTE - Asahi Intecc Co Ltd produces medical equipment, stainless-wire ropes.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7747.TK1.