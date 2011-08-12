BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
ASAHI INTECC CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
15.15 14.02
(+8.0 pct) (+18.3 pct) Operating 1.35 669 mln
(+101.7 pct) (+31.5 pct) Recurring 1.47 722 mln
(+103.4 pct) (+85.9 pct) Net
884 mln 95 mln
(+822.5 pct) EPS
Y55.82 Y6.05 Diluted EPS Y55.80 Y6.05 Annual div Y34.10 Y25.00 Y34.10 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y34.10 Y25.00 Y34.10
NOTE - Asahi Intecc Co Ltd produces medical equipment, stainless-wire ropes.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7747.TK1.
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision