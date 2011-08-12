Aug 12 (Reuters) -
NAFCO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 57.65
55.33 113.20 225.00
(+4.2 pct) (-1.4 pct)
Operating 4.13 3.53 6.80
12.40 (+17.1 pct) (-21.7 pct)
Recurring 4.16
3.56 6.90 12.60
(+16.9 pct) (-21.4 pct) Net
2.14 1.73 3.60
6.70 (+24.0 pct) (-24.0 pct)
EPS Y71.98
Y58.07 Y120.86 Y224.95
NOTE - Nafco Co Ltd is a retailer of DIY products,
household and interior goods.
