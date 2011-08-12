Aug 12 (Reuters) -

NAFCO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 57.65 55.33 113.20 225.00 (+4.2 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating 4.13 3.53 6.80

12.40 (+17.1 pct) (-21.7 pct)

Recurring 4.16 3.56 6.90 12.60 (+16.9 pct) (-21.4 pct) Net

2.14 1.73 3.60 6.70 (+24.0 pct) (-24.0 pct)

EPS Y71.98 Y58.07 Y120.86 Y224.95

NOTE - Nafco Co Ltd is a retailer of DIY products, household and interior goods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

