Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
SUNCITY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
3.68 8.20
(-55.1 pct) (-29.3 pct) Operating loss 393 mln loss 450 mln Recurring loss 716 mln loss 773 mln Net
loss 137 mln loss 464 mln EPS
loss Y268.96 loss Y909.78 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Suncity Co Ltd is a condominium developer.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8910.TK1.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.