SATO FOODS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010
Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.51
3.25 9.40 26.80
(+8.1 pct) (-9.0 pct)
Operating loss 243 mln loss 418 mln loss 460 mln
prft 940 mln
Recurring loss 25 mln loss 405 mln loss 470 mln
prft 880 mln
Net loss 25 mln loss 312 mln loss 300 mln
prft 470 mln
EPS loss Y5.35 loss Y65.03 loss Y62.44
prft Y97.82
NOTE - Sato Foods Co Ltd sells packed rice cakes and
prepared rice.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
