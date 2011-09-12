Sept 12 (Reuters) -

SATO FOODS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Oct 30, 2011 Apr 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.51 3.25 9.40 26.80 (+8.1 pct) (-9.0 pct) Operating loss 243 mln loss 418 mln loss 460 mln prft 940 mln Recurring loss 25 mln loss 405 mln loss 470 mln prft 880 mln Net loss 25 mln loss 312 mln loss 300 mln prft 470 mln EPS loss Y5.35 loss Y65.03 loss Y62.44 prft Y97.82

NOTE - Sato Foods Co Ltd sells packed rice cakes and prepared rice.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2923.TK1.