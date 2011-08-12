Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
Aug 12 Three months to June 30, 2011
(in billions yen unless specified) Premium income 121.90 vs 124.90 Asset Invest Gains 34.80 vs 43.10 Insurance Payments 119.30 vs 122.60 Asset invest costs 23.00 vs 21.10 Recurring loss 2.30 vs prft 3.20 Total assets 5.61 trln vs
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .TK1.
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.