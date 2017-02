Aug 12 (Reuters) -

NIHON INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2009

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 269 mln 131 mln

(+104.8 pct) Operating loss 36 mln loss 89 mln Recurring loss 38 mln loss 83 mln Net loss 40 mln loss 77 mln EPS loss Y155.80 loss Y491.61

NOTE - Nihon Industrial Holdings Co Ltd is a software developer

