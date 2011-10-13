Oct 13 (Reuters) -

ONLY CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

5.52 5.84

(-5.5 pct) (-5.2 pct) Operating 493 mln 254 mln

(+93.9 pct) (-21.7 pct) Recurring 549 mln 314 mln

(+74.5 pct) (-15.7 pct) Net

prft 248 mln loss 140 mln EPS

prft Y4,659.96 loss Y2,357.23 Annual div

Y1,200.00 nil Y1,700.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y1,200.00 nil Y1,700.00

NOTE - Only Corp operates private-brand apparel shops..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

