ONLY CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
5.52 5.84
(-5.5 pct) (-5.2 pct)
Operating 493 mln 254 mln
(+93.9 pct) (-21.7 pct)
Recurring 549 mln 314 mln
(+74.5 pct) (-15.7 pct) Net
prft 248 mln loss 140 mln EPS
prft Y4,659.96 loss Y2,357.23 Annual div
Y1,200.00 nil Y1,700.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,200.00 nil Y1,700.00
NOTE - Only Corp operates private-brand apparel shops..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
