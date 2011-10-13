Oct 13 (Reuters) -
KABUKI THEATRICAL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 350 mln
700 mln 776 mln
(-50.0 pct) (-47.8 pct) (-25.7%)
Operating loss 140 mln loss 135 mln loss 275 mln
Recurring loss 122 mln loss 125 mln
loss 255 mln Net loss 80 mln
loss 208 mln loss 163 mln EPS
loss Y6.66 loss Y17.30 loss Y13.46
Annual div Y5.00
Y5.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Kabuki Theatrical Corp is the owner of a major
Kabuki theatre in Tokyo.
